Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Trading 1.9% Higher

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $29.75. 111,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 118,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $609.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.04.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.91). Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Riley Exploration Permian

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,194,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,262,867. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,198 shares in the company, valued at $10,274,025.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,194,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,262,867. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,661 shares of company stock worth $1,962,144. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yorktown Energy Partners VIII L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth about $38,408,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 379,047 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 449,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after buying an additional 66,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 80,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Featured Stories

