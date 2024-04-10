Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Trading Up 2%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.79. Approximately 187,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 753,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GNK shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a market cap of $880.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -529.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter George Allen sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $139,312.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter George Allen sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $139,312.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $28,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,994 shares in the company, valued at $367,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,678. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $11,733,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $10,469,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth approximately $6,915,000. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3,696.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 429,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after buying an additional 418,497 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 603.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 423,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 362,914 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

