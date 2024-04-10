Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading Up 2.9%

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.49 and last traded at $70.37. Approximately 481,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,836,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALAB
Astera Labs Stock Up 1.2 %
Insider Activity
Astera Labs Company Profile
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Astera Labs
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.