Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading Up 2.9%

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.49 and last traded at $70.37. Approximately 481,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,836,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Stock Up 1.2 %

Insider Activity

Astera Labs Company Profile

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.