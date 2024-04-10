Short Interest in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Rises By 5,500.0%

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 5,500.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
TDSC traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,378. The firm has a market cap of $255.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.40. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.73 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89.
Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF
About Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF
The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.
