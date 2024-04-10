Short Interest in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Rises By 5,500.0%

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 5,500.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

TDSC traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,378. The firm has a market cap of $255.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.40. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.73 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89.

Get Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF alerts:

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

About Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF ( NASDAQ:TDSC Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.