Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Increases By 6,589.7%

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 6,589.7% from the March 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.23. 54,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,289. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $24.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0713 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
