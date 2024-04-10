CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Short Interest Up 804.8% in March

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 804.8% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPC stock traded up 0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 21.45. 3,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,451. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a 52-week low of 21.05 and a 52-week high of 22.14. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 million, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 21.35 and its 200 day moving average is 21.54.

Institutional Trading of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Company Profile

The CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in pre-merger Special Purpose Acquisitions Companies. SPC was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is issued by CrossingBridge Funds.

