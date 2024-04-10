Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Short Interest Down 99.4% in March

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the March 15th total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLS. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 1,580.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLS traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,130. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.2399 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.