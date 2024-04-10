Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Decreases By 100.0%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 40,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 53,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.43. The stock had a trading volume of 82,800,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,172,352. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average is $49.25. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $64.13.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

