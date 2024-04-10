S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,647 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 325.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 48,474 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,441,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 438,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,176. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1142 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

