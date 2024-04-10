S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,939 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.01. 569,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,382. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $21.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.