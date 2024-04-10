S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Raises Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises about 1.8% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $719,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333 in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on A. Bank of America downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $2.58 on Wednesday, reaching $144.82. 399,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $151.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

