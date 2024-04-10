Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,850 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 3.3% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 25.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,183,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,762. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.30.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

