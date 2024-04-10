S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $9.42 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 3.8% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,877,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,875,434,000 after buying an additional 387,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after buying an additional 141,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $761,451,000 after buying an additional 64,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ecolab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,730,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after buying an additional 144,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ecolab from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,758. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

