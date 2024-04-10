ONE Advisory Partners LLC Invests $2.61 Million in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Global Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

IXC stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $44.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,400. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $44.89.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

