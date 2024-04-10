iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

ONE Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,978 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 10.0% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $19,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.62. 1,756,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,682. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

