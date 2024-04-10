ONE Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,724 shares during the quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.49. 4,365,397 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

