ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,844,000 after purchasing an additional 465,570 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,766,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,718,000 after purchasing an additional 261,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,432,000 after buying an additional 459,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,083,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TLH stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,545. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.38. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $115.51.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.