Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,694 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 67.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FENY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 592,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,179. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.