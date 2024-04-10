DEI (DEI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $58.74

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, DEI has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $159.26 million and $58.74 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.55 or 0.00137998 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008628 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.