Flow Price Up 3.3% This Week (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Flow has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $62.05 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00001738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,499,068,195 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official website is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars.

