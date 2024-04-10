Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 2,943 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.77. The stock had a trading volume of 112,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,200. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.88.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

