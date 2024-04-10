Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 1,512 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,754,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,889,000 after acquiring an additional 253,898 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 151.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,399,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,655,000 after acquiring an additional 179,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,754,000 after acquiring an additional 535,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,858,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,932,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,299. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.54.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

