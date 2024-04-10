Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Bought by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPXL. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10,588.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 504.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.30. 5,787,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,068,017. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52-week low of $67.60 and a 52-week high of $135.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.88.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

