Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,879,013 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average is $68.69.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

