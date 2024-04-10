Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.94. The stock had a trading volume of 551,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,719. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.95. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $115.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

