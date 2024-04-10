iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,256. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.87. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

