Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases 656 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.97. The company had a trading volume of 917,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,868. The firm has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.14.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

