Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,459,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after buying an additional 190,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,282,000 after buying an additional 158,530 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,756,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,183,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.97. 82,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,426. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $70.01.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

