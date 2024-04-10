Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,410 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $488,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,989,000 after acquiring an additional 869,248 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,363,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.93. 569,163 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

