Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,544,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 142,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after buying an additional 76,324 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after buying an additional 47,543 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 38,701 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the period.

Shares of FCOM stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.80. 56,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,753. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

