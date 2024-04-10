Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.85. 109,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,972. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.87.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

