Kendall Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.7% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after buying an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $14.41 on Wednesday, hitting $1,319.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,208. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,294.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,095.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,310 shares of company stock worth $36,869,987 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,255.18.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

