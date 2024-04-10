S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $464,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $281.15. The company had a trading volume of 382,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,609. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.