S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

DGRO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average is $53.22.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

