Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $56,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.36. The company had a trading volume of 196,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.72. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

