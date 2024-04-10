Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Lowered by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 443,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $34,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.91. 930,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,684. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

