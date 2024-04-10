Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.99. 2,404,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,322. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $200.20 and a 52 week high of $261.07. The firm has a market cap of $359.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

