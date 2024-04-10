Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VUG traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.88. The company had a trading volume of 601,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,503. The stock has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.98 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

