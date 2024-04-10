Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 10th (ATLC, CRI, D.UN, FSTR, GFI, HBNC, HXL, KBH, KRR, LIN)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, April 10th:

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has C$21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$18.00.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Eight Capital currently has C$5.90 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$7.00.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $500.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $475.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $250.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $277.00.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was downgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Colliers Securities currently has $4.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

