Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 10th (ATLC, CRI, D.UN, FSTR, GFI, HBNC, HXL, KBH, KRR, LIN)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, April 10th:

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)

was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has C$21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$18.00.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Eight Capital currently has C$5.90 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$7.00.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $500.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $475.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $250.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $277.00.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was downgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Colliers Securities currently has $4.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

