Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Down 80.0% in March

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Winland Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WELX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. 4,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773. Winland has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42.

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

