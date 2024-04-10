Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Down 80.0% in March

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Winland Stock Down 7.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS WELX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. 4,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773. Winland has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42.
Winland Company Profile
