Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Short Interest Down 73.5% in March

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the March 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Universal Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNVGY traded down 0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 14.74. The company had a trading volume of 403,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,516. Universal Music Group has a one year low of 9.64 and a one year high of 15.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of 13.92.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

