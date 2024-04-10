Short Interest in Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Increases By 1,150.0%

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Yerbaé Brands Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:YERBF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 60,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. Yerbaé Brands has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $3.45.

About Yerbaé Brands

Yerbaé Brands Corp. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of plant-based energy beverages in the United States. The company's offers beverages that are blended with non-GMO plant-based ingredients. Its products include 12oz plant-based energy seltzers and 16oz plant-based energy drinks in various flavors.

