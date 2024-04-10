Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Down 86.1% in March

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Vontobel Price Performance

Shares of Vontobel stock remained flat at C$62.79 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.63. Vontobel has a 52 week low of C$54.70 and a 52 week high of C$62.79.

Vontobel Company Profile

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

