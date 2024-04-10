Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Down 86.1% in March

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Vontobel Price Performance
Shares of Vontobel stock remained flat at C$62.79 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.63. Vontobel has a 52 week low of C$54.70 and a 52 week high of C$62.79.
Vontobel Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vontobel
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Vontobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.