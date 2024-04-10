Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the March 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:YUEIY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. 1,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,806. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

