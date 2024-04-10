Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the March 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance
OTCMKTS:YUEIY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. 1,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,806. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
