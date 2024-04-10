Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Declines By 97.5%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the March 15th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance
Shares of VIPRF stock remained flat at $0.08 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 251,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,849. Silver Viper Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.
About Silver Viper Minerals
