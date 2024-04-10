Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Declines By 97.5%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the March 15th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance

Shares of VIPRF stock remained flat at $0.08 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 251,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,849. Silver Viper Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Get Silver Viper Minerals alerts:

About Silver Viper Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.