Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Up 3,450.0% in March

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 3,450.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Price Performance
Western Uranium & Vanadium stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 45,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,340. The company has a market cap of $85.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.94.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile
