Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Up 3,450.0% in March

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 3,450.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Price Performance

Western Uranium & Vanadium stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 45,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,340. The company has a market cap of $85.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.94.

Get Western Uranium & Vanadium alerts:

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.