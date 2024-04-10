WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Up 37.2% Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $255,174.79 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 37.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.55 or 0.00137998 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00015482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008628 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000142 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

