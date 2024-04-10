Internet Computer Trading Down 12.7% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $7.25 billion and approximately $201.03 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $15.68 or 0.00022641 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00067667 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00009875 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00015465 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 517,311,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,290,474 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

