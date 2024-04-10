TC Bancshares (TCBC) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) is one of 107 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare TC Bancshares to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Bancshares’ peers have a beta of 0.27, indicating that their average share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. TC Bancshares pays out 166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 39.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. TC Bancshares lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares $21.97 million $270,000.00 226.50 TC Bancshares Competitors $1.92 billion $347.82 million 17.35

This table compares TC Bancshares and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TC Bancshares’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares. TC Bancshares is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TC Bancshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares 1.21% 0.32% 0.06% TC Bancshares Competitors 9.15% 6.09% 0.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.6% of TC Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of TC Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TC Bancshares and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A TC Bancshares Competitors 431 1724 1181 49 2.25

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 179.68%. Given TC Bancshares’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TC Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

TC Bancshares peers beat TC Bancshares on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates branches in Thomasville, Georgia and Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

