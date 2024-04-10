Analyzing Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV)

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) and Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Cenntro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Cenntro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -87.32% -54.76% -24.50% Cenntro -245.47% -38.60% -27.03%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Cenntro 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vicinity Motor and Cenntro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Vicinity Motor currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 329.31%. Given Vicinity Motor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vicinity Motor is more favorable than Cenntro.

Risk & Volatility

Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vicinity Motor and Cenntro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $19.05 million 1.68 -$16.63 million ($0.37) -1.89 Cenntro $22.08 million 2.39 -$54.20 million N/A N/A

Vicinity Motor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cenntro.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

About Cenntro

Cenntro Inc. designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles. Its purpose-built ECVs are designed to serve various corporate and governmental organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. The company primarily operates in 16 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia. Cenntro Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

